Special drive aims to take Covid vaccines to the most needy

A special vaccination drive, jointly organised by the Balasaheb Deora Polyclinic, Pune Platform for Covid Response (PPCR) and Serum Institute of India (SII), aims to administer 5 lakh doses to economically weaker sections of society.

Manoj Pochat, coordinator of the drive and sampark pramukh of RSS, said the drive, which was kick-started on August 15, will be taken to slums and EWS colonies to vaccinate people with the help of community-based organisations and NGOs.

Pochat said the initiative was aimed mainly at people who found it difficult to access the ongoing drives. This drive will try to reach domestic workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and daily wage workers, among others.

“We have identified around 15 organisations who work at grassroots levels and have partnered with them to run this drive,” he said.