Special Covid vaccination drive in Pune for students traveling abroad

To facilitate their travel abroad, the Pune Municipal Corporation will conduct a special vaccination drive on Tuesday and Wednesday for students who have got admission in foreign colleges and universities. The vaccinations for this group will happen between 10 am and 5 pm on the fifth floor of Kamala Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth.

Till date 338 have applied for vaccination in this slot, Additional Municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal told The Indian Express.

“If we get more applications, we might increase the slots and extend the days. To avoid crowding, the PMC will respond to email applications and fix the timing for students to arrive at the vaccination centre. For instance in the initial half we will call 50 students and so on,” she said.

Two teams have been deployed to vaccinate 200 students on the first day. On Tuesday, 50 students will be vaccinated in the morning slot and the rest in the evening slot. The same process will be followed on Wednesday. Tokens will be given to the students as per the sequence of emails received, PMC health officials said.

After Kerala and Mumbai, Pune had announced the special vaccination drive last week, with Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeting that students need not book appointments and can walk-in to the vaccination centre with valid documents. The documents that will be required include passport, letter from the university confirming the admission, and I-20 or DS-160 form for foreign visa from the concerned overseas university.

“Once these details are sent to us at studentvaccination.pune@gmail.com, we will respond by allocating timing and slots so that the students can take benefit of this special drive,” Agarwal said.

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has been tweeting that he would speak to other municipal corporations in Maharashtra to begin similar facilities for students. According to state health department data till May 29, a total of 9.5 lakh persons between 18-44 age group were vaccinated. Of these a total of 1.28 lakh beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose in Pune while 2.35 lakh beneficiaries have been given the jab in Mumbai.

