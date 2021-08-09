Special committee meets today to determine government payment to MSC Bank

MSC Bank finances cooperative institutions like sugar mills and spinning mills on the basis of guarantees from the government.(File Photo)

The first meeting of the special committee constituted to determine the amount payable to the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank as government guarantee would take place in Mumbai Monday. The committee, headed by principal secretary (finance) Rajgopal Deora, is expected to submit its report to the government in three months.

The government notification pointed out that the committee would examine the issue of payment of guarantee towards the bank in lieu of the loans it had forwarded to cooperative institutions. The committee will also examine the payment due to the bank for the loans it had forwarded to the Nanded and Osmanabad District Cooperative Banks.

MSC Bank finances cooperative institutions like sugar mills and spinning mills on the basis of guarantees from the government. These institutions are expected to repay their loans within the stipulated time failing which the bank has power to revoke the guarantee. The state government was forced to pay the bank Rs 1,000 crore in 2019 as the latter had revoked the guarantee towards cooperative institutions.

Other than Deora, the committee consists of Commissioner of Cooperation Anil Kawade, Commissioner of Sugar Shekhar Gaikwad, MSC Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar, bank MD A R Deshmukh and joint director sugar (finance) Mangesh Titkare.

MSC Bank had courted controversy after the Bombay High Court passed adverse remarks regarding the sale of 41 loss-making cooperative sugar mills. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and a host of other senior leaders were pulled up for their alleged role in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the matter