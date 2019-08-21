Special campaign rolled out to educate Pune villagers on child rights

THE Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation (MVSTF) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), India, have launched a special campaign, ‘Celebrating Child Rights’, to focus on issues related to child rights.

The campaign, to be organised in gram panchayats of Pune district, including Kalewadi, Vadgaon, Parasgaon Narfe Ale of Junnar taluka, and Sonde Hiroji, Velhe Khurd and Antroli of Velhe taluka, is a part of the Independence Day celebration and commemoration of the 30th year of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, officials said.

The first phase of the three-phase campaign, officials said, was launched on August 15 and seeks to focus on creating awareness on the issue at the grassroots level.

Gram sabhas (or village meeting) will be held to educate people about the issue, they said. These gram sabhas would also help to pass a resolution for protection of child rights and its effective implementation under the first phase.

The Chief Minister Rural Development Fellows (CMRDF) would also ensure that Child Act Protection Committees are formed and activated in their respective villages.

The first phase, which will continue till August 30, will also seek to ensure that children up to the age of 18 year get best possible education for their overall development.

The second phase, officials said, will be launched on October 11 as part of International Girl Child Day celebration and focus on the implementation of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme. Meetings and discussions will be held in schools focussing on key issues related to child marriage.

The second phase will culminate on October 30.

In the third phase, to be held between November 14 and 30, villagers would be educated about the harmful effects of child marriage and the legal remedies provided by the government.