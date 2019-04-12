SOPA to lobby govt to stop GM de-oiled cake import

Advertising

The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) seeks to urge the government to stop the import of genetically modified (GM) de-oiled cake (DOC) into the country. The DOC is imported only to be exported to Iran, but the import of GM crops and products is not allowed in India.

Naresh Goenka, vice chairman of SOPA, said at least 2 lakh tonnes (lt) of GM oilcake might have landed in the country in the last few weeks.

Processors extract as much as 18 kg of oil from 100 kg (quintal) of soyabean. The protein-rich mass and other solid matter left after extraction is used in the animal feed industry and is popularly known as DOC or soyameal.

DOC is an exportable commodity that earns the processors foreign exchange. Indian soyameal, due to its non-GM nature, has a niche market worldwide. Last year, the country had recorded export of 20 lt of DOC.

India has reported a bumper soyabean with the country producing 114.83 lt of the oilseed in 2018-19. The production figure for the previous year stood at 83.5 lt. For the current oil year, SOPA data shows that 45.36 lt of the meal was produced, which last year was 40.50 lt. Till March 2019, 15.266 lt of DOC was exported. 10.44 lt was the export figure by the end of March 2018.

Goenka said inquiries have showed that the 15 lt of exports also include at least 2-3 lt of DOC, which was imported in India only to be exported to Iran. “The imported product had origins in GM crops and such products are not allowed in the country,” he said.

SOPA, Goenka said, has decided to engage with the government to stop the import of such DOC. Most of the arrivals have happened at Kandla port.

Meanwhile, soyabean prices continue to be bullish in major wholesale markets in Maharashtra. At the Latur market, the average traded price of the oilmeal was at least Rs 3,710-3,800 per quintal over the past few weeks. Most farmers, Goenka said, are still holding on to their produce as drought had diminished the chances of a rabi crop.

“Around 40-50 lt of the oilseed still remains with farmers and small stockists,” he said. Over the next few months, Goenka foresaw the price of soyabean remaining in the same range with around Rs 50-100 downward correction. “Around 2-3 lt of DOC might still be exported in the next few months,” he said.