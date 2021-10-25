After nearly five months, southwest monsoon withdraws completely from country: IMD

The southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared Monday. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 this year, took 20 days to complete while the season itself lasted nearly five months.

This year, the country received normal rainfall which was quantitatively 109 per cent of the long period average. Rainfall activity picked up significantly during September and continued into October, that is, during the withdrawal phase. As a result, several states like Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim and Meghalaya experienced heavy rainfall spells.

Normally, the southwest monsoon withdraws completely by October 15, after which the monsoon winds reverse their direction and align along the northeast direction.

With the likely establishment of these winds, the IMD has said that the northeast monsoon rainfall will commence from Tuesday. The Met office has warned of thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry till the end of this week. In particular, heavy rainfall (64.4 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours) has been forecast for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry till Tuesday.