Southwest monsoon withdrawal from northern Maharashtra by October 14-15

The stalled Southwest monsoon withdrawal from Northern Maharashtra is expected to pick up by the end of this week, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday.

For the past 10 days, the monsoon withdrawal line has continued to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Bharuch. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the further withdrawal from the northwest and central India regions during the next 3 to 4 days,” the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Normally, by the second week of October, the monsoon would have to withdraw from the entire Northwest, North, and many parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains spanning up to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and most of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

“However, there have been persistent systems prevailing over Central or Northwest India since early October. Their interaction with the passing western disturbances kept the monsoon active,” explained an official from IMD, Pune.

According to the IMD’s Global Forecast System model, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall over the Northwest and North India regions. “Rainfall would cease from over the extreme Northern parts of Maharashtra by October 14-15. We expect swift withdrawal here on,” added the official.

Except for some regions in southern India, the rest of the country has received surplus rainfall since the start of this month. Some of the wettest areas include Uttar Pradesh (696 per cent), Uttarakhand (539 per cent), Haryana (577 per cent), Delhi (625 per cent), and Madhya Pradesh (301 per cent) (see box).

Since October 1, the all-India rainfall stood 80 per cent above normal and quantitatively it was 66.4 mm.

BOX: October rainfall over India