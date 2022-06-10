Southwest monsoon reaches Goa, south Maharashtra after 3-day delay

The Southwest monsoon finally arrived over Goa and southern parts of Maharashtra on Friday after a three-day delay, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived over these states on June 5.

According to the monsoon onset calendar followed by IMD, the normal date for the onset of monsoon over Goa and southern districts of Maharashtra is around June 7, over Pune on June 10, followed by Mumbai on June 11. However, this season, the monsoon’s progress has been lagging with many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh yet to receive the season’s first showers.

“After the onset, the Arabian Sea branch of the Southwest monsoon has remained weak and there have not been any supportive strong westerly winds aiding the monsoon advance,” an IMD official in Pune said. The monsoon is now expected to reach Pune and Mumbai around or after June 15.

Likewise, the monsoon’s arrival over north Odisha and some parts of West Bengal, too, has been delayed. The Southwest monsoon is not expected over these states till Sunday.

Since the onset, the country’s monsoon advance has not been impressive. Kerala, where it arrived on May 29, has received 58 per cent below normal rainfall. The other southern states, where the monsoon has already arrived, too, received less-than-normal rain — Karnataka (-15 per cent) and Lakshadweep (-26 per cent). Tamil Nadu is the only southern state where there has been normal rainfall so far.

The all-India rainfall, as on June 9, was 41 per cent deficient.