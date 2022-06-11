Monsoon hits Pune and Mumbai, rains likely for next two days

Residents of Pune and Mumbai can expect rains for two days on the trot as the Southwest monsoon advanced into the cities on Saturday, bringing in much-needed relief.

Moderate rain had lashed parts of Pune on Friday. The IMD has said that the thunderstorm will continue over western Maharashtra during the next two days. As on Saturday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon passed through Dahanu, Pune, Gadak and Bengaluru. The further advance to the remaining parts of Maharashtra, north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal is expected during the next 48 hours.

The monsoon advance, the Met officials said, will improve here onwards. After a slight delay, the monsoon is set to advance further into the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, some parts of Marathwada, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Bay of Bengal, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 2 to 3 days.

Similarly, monsoon will also be reaching Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharakhand and Bihar during the next week.