Monday, May 16, 2022
Southwest monsoon hits Andaman Sea, IMD forecasts heavy rain over next five days

This year, the early monsoon has been attributed to Cyclone Asani which brought in moisture over the region in plenty.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 16, 2022 2:37:08 pm
The pre-monsoon season has been wet, with a rainfall departure of over 80 per cent, over Andaman and Nicobar. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday declared the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea, six days ahead of its normal schedule.

This year, the early monsoon has been attributed to Cyclone Asani which brought in plenty of moisture over the region. In recent days, the cross-equatorial flow too had picked up, aiding the monsoon currents to progress over the Andaman Sea earlier than normal.

The IMD has said that the Southwest monsoon winds are all set to strengthen over these regions in the coming days, and the islands will experience enhanced rainfall. There is a warning of heavy spells of rain (64.5 mm to 115.4 mm in 24 hours) during the next five days accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The pre-monsoon season has been wet, with a rainfall departure of over 80 per cent, over Andaman and Nicobar.

