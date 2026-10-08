As monsoon withdraws from Maharashtra, Pune braces for a warmer October

This year, the monsoon began withdrawing early from the state. It retreated from Pune and Mumbai, among others, on October 3, at least five days ahead of schedule. This marks the earliest exit of the monsoon in these parts in more than 20 years.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneOct 8, 2026 08:44 PM IST
Southwest Monsoon withdraws completely from Maharashtra, India Meteorological Department forecasts dry spell and rising mercury for PuneSouthwest Monsoon withdraws completely from Maharashtra, India Meteorological Department forecasts dry spell and rising mercury for Pune (File)
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As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn completely from Maharashtra on October 8, Pune and its surrounding areas are expected to witness mostly dry weather in the coming week, with temperatures likely to rise gradually.

The line of withdrawal now passes through Ranchi, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bijapur, Hyderabad, Belagavi and Panjim.

This year, the monsoon began withdrawing early from the state. It retreated from Pune and Mumbai, among others, on October 3, at least five days ahead of schedule. This marks the earliest exit of the monsoon in these parts in more than 20 years.

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On October 8, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius. On October 6, the temperature at the weather station had soared to 35.7 degrees — the highest for October since 2002.

In the coming days, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar, Pune’s chief weather observatory, is expected to touch 36 degrees.

At the Pashan and Lohegaon stations, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees while Chinchwad was marginally higher. Magarpatta and NDA recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The minimum temperature is also rising across Pune, from 21.1 degrees on October 8, it is expected to touch 23 degrees in Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad and Lavale in a couple of days. The warmest mornings in Pune are expected to be in Magarpatta, where the minimum temperature is likely to reach 26 degree C in three-four days.

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The broader weather picture across the region also points to above-normal conditions at several stations. On the morning of October 8, IMD announced that the maximum temperature was 35.7 degrees in Satara, 36.3 degrees in Ahmednagar and 37.6 degrees in Solapur, with departures from normal of 4.8 , 4.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahabaleshwar was relatively cool, recording a maximum of 27.9 degrees and a minimum of 18.6 degrees. Till the morning of October 8, none of these stations recorded rainfall during the 24-hour period.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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