As monsoon withdraws from Maharashtra, Pune braces for a warmer October

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn completely from Maharashtra on October 8, Pune and its surrounding areas are expected to witness mostly dry weather in the coming week, with temperatures likely to rise gradually.

The line of withdrawal now passes through Ranchi, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bijapur, Hyderabad, Belagavi and Panjim.

This year, the monsoon began withdrawing early from the state. It retreated from Pune and Mumbai, among others, on October 3, at least five days ahead of schedule. This marks the earliest exit of the monsoon in these parts in more than 20 years.

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On October 8, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius. On October 6, the temperature at the weather station had soared to 35.7 degrees — the highest for October since 2002.