Four days ahead of schedule, southwest monsoon arrives over Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Pune. This is among the most early realised arrivals in recent years over Pune, where the normal onset date is June 10.

As favourable conditions for monsoon were building, the city and most parts in Pune district have been reporting continuous rainfall for the last three days. Heavy rainfall was reported during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, with Lohegaon station recording 60.5 mm in the past 24 hours.

Including the Sunday’s advancement, it will be for the fourth straight day when the monsoon made steady and swift progress and presently has reached till Alibaug. This means that the onset over Mumbai will take a while, unless there is enhancement in the rainfall activity combined with the development of favourable conditions during the remaining hours on Sunday.

With the monsoon now active over most of the southern districts of the state, the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Sunday were — Satara — 32mm, Mahabaleshwar — 28mm, Sangli — 21mm, Harnai — 11mm and Dahanu — 8mm and Solapur — 4mm.