Southern Command’s Strike Corps to hold exercise with IAF in Rajasthan from November 29

The Pune-Headquartered Southern Army — along with its key strike formation XXI Corps, also known as the Sudarshan Chakra Corps — will conduct one of its largest military exercises, the ‘Sindhu Sudarshan’ in the deserts of Rajasthan from November 29 to December 4 to evaluate the capability of the Defence forces to strike deep into enemy territory in an integrated air-land battle.

Sindhu Sudarshan will witness more than 40,000 troops in an all-arms battle array of divisions and brigades carrying out offensive operations in deserts. This will provide the unique opportunity to employ entire mechanised formations consisting of tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) in order to evaluate the capability to strike deep along Western Borders.

“The exercise underscores Indian Army’s resolve to implement the integrated launch of Strike Corps in desert terrain in consonance with its pro-active strategy using Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) along the Western Front,” said an Army officer.

The exercise will witness the Army assessing the operational efficiency of the Strike Corps to fight in the desert terrain and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide intimate support in terms of destruction of targets and air lifting of the troops.

Unique in scope and scale, the exercise will simulate the battlefield conditions and focus on fine tuning of the surveillance and destruction mechanisms to support precision strikes and manoeuvres by network-enabled forces. The participating contingents and the IAF formation are undergoing a two-month-long preparatory training in the run-up to the beginning of the exercise, which starts on November 4. A similar exercise ‘Hamesha Vijayi’ (always victorious) was conducted in 2017 to gauge the offensive capabilities of the military in the Southern theatre.

The exercise, showcasing a high degree of synergy between the Army and the Air Force, will be reviewed by Lieutenant General S K Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, for validation of operational procedures in deserts.

“There is a strong emphasis on joint operations. The exercise will also test sensor to shooter grids by employing a vast array of surveillance and air assets, which are networked with land-based strategic and tactical units,” said another Army officer.

The Southern Command has around 40 per cent of country’s landmass as its area of responsibility. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a strike corps of the Southern Command, is headquartered in Bhopal and has various formations of Armoured, Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence and Engineering among other units.