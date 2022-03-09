Southern Command’s Army Wives Welfare Association marks Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day was celebrated by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Southern Command under the banner ‘Indradhanush Aasman ki Aur’ in Pune through a series of events.

A painting and handicraft exhibition was held March 5 and 6 followed by an exhibition at Maitri Complex in Pune Camp on March 8 to showcase the talent of over 20 budding artists of the AWWA fraternity.

In addition, under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), baby girls born between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022 were felicitated by presenting them with Aadhaar cards and opening of SSY accounts with suitable seed money. The same is being done by all formations of AWWA under the Southern Command.

AWWA is an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. Referred to as the “invisible hand that shapes the punch of the Indian Army”, the AWWA was officially registered as a welfare society in August 1966. “Since its inception, AWWA has grown in its scope and reach and today it stands proud as one of the largest NGOs in India,” AWWA said in a statement.