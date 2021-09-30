Southern Command to host Victory Flame for a month

September 30, 2021 4:54:20 am
FOR a month starting October 1, the Southern Command, along with the civil administration, will host the Victory Flame, which marks the 50th year of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. To mark 50 years of the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being observed to remember the valour, bravery and sacrifices made by the soldiers. The year-long celebrations commenced at the national level by the lighting of four victory flames and their flagging off from the National War Memorial in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020. The four Victory Flames started their journeys from four directions of the country and they will converge back in New Delhi on December 16 this year.
As part of the ongoing celebrations across the country, Southern Command, along with the civil administration, will be hosting month-long celebrations from October 1 to 30 at different locations in Pune. The Victory Flame will be given a grand reception in Pune on October 1 at the Sarhad College in Katraj. The flame will then be moved through Pune city, escorted by a team of women bikers till the Council Hall, where it would be received by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and others.
A relay run has been organised to carry the flame from the Council Hall till the Southern Command.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-