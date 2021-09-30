Southern Command to host Victory Flame for a month

FOR a month starting October 1, the Southern Command, along with the civil administration, will host the Victory Flame, which marks the 50th year of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. To mark 50 years of the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being observed to remember the valour, bravery and sacrifices made by the soldiers. The year-long celebrations commenced at the national level by the lighting of four victory flames and their flagging off from the National War Memorial in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020. The four Victory Flames started their journeys from four directions of the country and they will converge back in New Delhi on December 16 this year.