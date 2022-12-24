scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Southern Command to conduct blood donation drive across 33 cities in 11 states

The drive will be held on December 24 at 33 cities from the 11 states in the area of responsibility of the Southern Command.

The Indian Army intends to arrange 7,500 units of blood through voluntary donations and compile a data bank of 75,000 volunteers on that day for an emergency.
Pune: In the run-up to the Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru on January 15, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command will conduct a blood donation drive across 33 cities.

The drive will be held on December 24 at 33 cities from the 11 states in the area of responsibility of the Southern Command. The drive by the Indian Army is being undertaken in coordination with prominent civil hospitals and social organisations to ensure that the donated blood units reach the needy patients in time, according to a press statement from the Southern Command.

The multi-city drive — with a tagline ‘Donate Blood-Save Lives’ — is part of the various other events being conducted by the Southern Command in the run-up to the 75th Army Day. The Indian Army intends to arrange 7,500 units of blood through voluntary donations and compile a data bank of 75,000 volunteers on that day for an emergency.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 03:10:24 am
