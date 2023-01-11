Southern Command takes up drive to rejuvenate 75 reservoirs, four from Pune

In line with the central government’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command has launched a drive to rejuvenate and develop 75 water reservoirs across eight states in its area of responsibility, including four in Pune.

The campaign is among the series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day Parade which is slated to take place in Bengaluru on January 15.

The local formations of the Southern Command have undertaken the drive in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan.

In Pune, four locations in Khadki and Dighi have been identified where the task of rejuvenation and development is in progress. The task has been undertaken by the troops of the Bombay Engineers Group who have deployed their assets for clearing, widening and increasing the depth of the existing reservoirs.

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched in April last year by the Government of India with an objective to harvest and conserve water. “Taking forward this initiative, the formations of Southern Command have identified 75 sites in different locations. The work towards this initiative is underway involving Army’s Engineer and Public Works Department resources in conjunction with the civil administration and village panchayats. Creation of these Amrit Sarovars will also form part of the overall water harvesting scheme keeping the environmental factors in mind which will greatly assist in ameliorating the water crises of villages,” a press statement from the Southern Command said.

“The Indian Army through this initiative has also endeavoured to spread the message of ‘Jal Hai To Jeevan Hain’ involving the entire community and motivating them in taking forward this initiative further. The activity of rejuvenating and developing the Sarovars will be a continued association and will assist in improving the quality of life in the villages and in remote areas of the country,” the statement added.