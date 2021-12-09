Southern Command pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat, his wife

The Southern Command, headquartered in Pune, Thursday paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash along with 12 others near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

General Rawat, alumnus of the 53rd court of the National Defence Academy in Pune, was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command between January 1 and July 31, 2016. During this time, his wife Madhulika Rawat led the Southern Command regional chapter of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

The Southern Command in a tweet said, “Lt Gen JS Nain, GOC-in-C and all ranks of the Southern Command pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel on board the unfortunate air crash. He will always be remembered for his inspiring leadership and vision.”

The Southern Command also tweeted, “Lt Gen JS Nain and all ranks Southern Command pray for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra, the only survivor of the unfortunate helicopter crash, who is presently hospitalised and is under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington.”