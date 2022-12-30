Southern Command to launch outreach campaign

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army has planned an outreach campaign in 75 remote villages across eight states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — under its area of responsibility.

The campaign — to be launched on Friday (December 30) — will be the third of a series of events planned in the run-up to the 75th Army Day Parade, which is slated to take place in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023.

The outreach campaign being conducted under the theme ‘Gram Seva – Desh Seva’ will see Indian Army personnel visit 75 remote villages to organise awareness drives on the newly instituted Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Army soldiers will also join the villagers in a cleanliness drive, promoting the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Indian Army personnel will also create sports facilities, and undertake friendly matches with youths and students. They will reach out to the Veer Naris, and help ameliorate their grievances. They plan to share meals with the locals, and spread the message of “oneness”, reads a press statement issued by the Southern Command.

“This outreach programme shall go a long way in connecting with people from rural areas, and a small step in enhancing the quality of life of the villagers…,” added the release.