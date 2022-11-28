Southern Command to organise ‘Vijay Run’ to mark India’s victory in 1971 war

TO MARK India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Pune-headquartered Southern Command is organising a Southern Star Vijay Run on Vijay Diwas, December 16, in the city as well as 15 other cities that come under the Command’s area of responsibility.

The Army has said that the event, based on the theme ‘Run for Soldier – Run with Soldier’, is aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the masses, especially the youth. “While paying homage to our martyrs, the participants in Vijay Run would also be highlighting the calibre, potential and energy of our nation,” said an Army press statement.

“An invite is being extended to all sections of the society to join in the celebrations which are being organised simultaneously in major venues to include Pune, Secunderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and other major cities. A wreath-laying ceremony will be organised to pay homage to the martyrs on this solemn occasion and thereafter, the ‘Vijay Run’ will be flagged off in all prominent locations simultaneously,” said the statement.

In Pune, the run will be flagged off by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh immediately after the wreath-laying ceremony at Southern Command War Memorial at 7 am.

The Vijay Run will comprise three categories including 12.5 kilometer run, which is open for all with separate categories for men and women, five-kilometer run for school students, and four kilometer exclusively for women, the Southern Command said.