Southern Command marks Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed Tuesday with a ceremony organised at the Southern Command War Memorial in Pune. Senior military personnel and veterans of Pune and satellite stations attended the function at which tribute was paid to martyrs of the Kargil War.

The wreath was laid at the National War Memorial by Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command on behalf of all ranks of the Command.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the successful culmination of Operation Vijay in which India reclaimed command of the high outposts that were occupied by Pakistani intruders during winter. The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999 with a gallant victory for India.

“This day reminds us of the sacrifice of our soldiers who fought the battle of Kargil with Pakistan on the icy heights of Jammu and Kashmir. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of that grand victory. Functions are organised all over the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces,” the Southern Command said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, a group of runners named Team Fab Foundation, who had started their marathon run from Mumbai on July 24, reached Pune on Tuesday. The runners were welcomed by Major General Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area. The team then paid tributes at the Southern Command National War Memorial. The team also presented four air conditioners for the Army Paralympic Node, said a press statement issued through Defence PRO Pune.