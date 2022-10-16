scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Southern Command marks EME Corps Day in Pune

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) is responsible for the maintenance of the vast spectrum of equipment held in the inventory of the Indian Army

To mark the occasion, Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command, on behalf of Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, complimented all ranks of the Corps of EME for their dedication to duty and quality performance in maintaining the equipment in a high state of readiness, said a press statement from the Army (Express Photo)

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) celebrated its Corps Day in Pune on Saturday, October 15.

To mark the occasion, Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command, on behalf of Lieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, complimented all ranks of the Corps of EME for their dedication to duty and quality performance in maintaining the equipment in a high state of readiness, said a press statement from the Army.

The Corps is responsible for the maintenance and sustenance of the vast spectrum of equipment held in the inventory of the Indian Army. “Since its inception in 1943, the Corps has continued to excel in all its endeavours and has carved a niche for itself. The seven decades of its existence are replete with examples of its strong ethos, technical ingenuity and exemplary professionalism,” said the press statement.

The various roles of the Corps of EME include refit, reset and remanufacture of weapon systems and equipment, inspections, recovery operations during peace and war, user trials and sustainability evaluation trials, indigenisation and manufacturing, experimental work including operational innovation, technical advice to units on systems, design and development of weapon systems in concert with developing agency or production agency, defect reporting and modifications and scaling.

