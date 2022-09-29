scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Southern Command marks 196th Gunners Day

"On this occasion, Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, lauded the services rendered by the Regiment of Artillery and urged the Gunners to maintain highest levels of operational preparedness at all times," read a press statement from the Southern Command.

Southern Command marks 196th Gunners Day, Southern Command, 196th Gunners Day, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLieutenant General J S Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command ,at the Gunners Day celebrations at the headquarters of the Southern Command on Wednesday. Express

All the Artillery units and formations under the Pune-headquartered Southern Command celebrated 196th Gunners Day on Wednesday. The date, September 28, has a special significance for the history of the Regiment of Artillery, because 5th (Bombay) Mountain Battery was raised on this day back in 1827. As this battery has been in uninterrupted service since raising, its Raising Day is celebrated as Gunners Day every year.

“On this occasion, Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, lauded the services rendered by the Regiment of Artillery and urged the Gunners to maintain highest levels of operational preparedness at all times,” read a press statement from the Southern Command.

“The Regiment of Artillery has proved itself as the battle winning factor in every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The Gunners have also won accolades for their outstanding contribution in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The Regiment has a rich history of serving the nation in war and peace as well as in missions abroad,” it stated.

More from Pune

It has rendered service during all the major conflicts with adversaries and during disasters and natural calamities. The officers and soldiers of the regiment have been decorated with one Victoria Cross, one Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-independence era and one Ashok Chakra, seven Maha Vir Chakras, seven Kirti Chakras, ninety seven Vir Chakras, sixty eight Shaurya Chakras, besides many other decorations, in recognition of the valour and professionalism shown by gunners in the battlefield.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:57:34 am
Next Story

Maharashtra police asked to seal PFI offices, look for incriminating material

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement