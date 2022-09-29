Southern Command marks 196th Gunners Day

All the Artillery units and formations under the Pune-headquartered Southern Command celebrated 196th Gunners Day on Wednesday. The date, September 28, has a special significance for the history of the Regiment of Artillery, because 5th (Bombay) Mountain Battery was raised on this day back in 1827. As this battery has been in uninterrupted service since raising, its Raising Day is celebrated as Gunners Day every year.

“On this occasion, Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, lauded the services rendered by the Regiment of Artillery and urged the Gunners to maintain highest levels of operational preparedness at all times,” read a press statement from the Southern Command.

“The Regiment of Artillery has proved itself as the battle winning factor in every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The Gunners have also won accolades for their outstanding contribution in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The Regiment has a rich history of serving the nation in war and peace as well as in missions abroad,” it stated.

It has rendered service during all the major conflicts with adversaries and during disasters and natural calamities. The officers and soldiers of the regiment have been decorated with one Victoria Cross, one Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-independence era and one Ashok Chakra, seven Maha Vir Chakras, seven Kirti Chakras, ninety seven Vir Chakras, sixty eight Shaurya Chakras, besides many other decorations, in recognition of the valour and professionalism shown by gunners in the battlefield.