Operation Sindoor proved Southern Command fully prepared for multi-domain operations: Army Commander

Operation Sindoor proved that units of the Southern Command are fully prepared for multi-domain operations, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Shiraj Seth said at the investiture ceremony of the Southern Command. He added that following Op Sindoor, the command rapidly strengthened its technical capabilities, including the deployment of more regiments of the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers.

The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was hosted at Ahmedabad on February 6 and 7. During the ceremony, Lt Gen Seth conferred awards on 34 distinguished personnel for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the nation. Thirty-three units were also honoured with the GOC-in-C, Southern Command Unit Citation for operational excellence and professional achievements.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Seth said, “In 2025, Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s fortitude, perseverance and resilience, not just in conflict with the neighbouring country but also on the global stage. I commend all the units and formations of the Southern Command which were deployed from the desert sector to sensitive areas like the Creek sector, for their bravery and valour.



“During Operation Sindoor, the Southern Command demonstrated a high degree of operational readiness, jointmanship and inter-agency coordination. All the units fulfilled their operational responsibilities through timely mobilisation, effective command and control and real-time intelligence sharing. This operation proved that the Southern Command’s units are fully capable of multi-domain operations. And can face any security challenges that arise as a unified force.”

The Army Commander further said, “After Operation Sindoor, the Southern Command has rapidly strengthened its technical capabilities. In 2025, the first batch of the Apache attack helicopters was inducted in our command in the Indian Army. And to strengthen the rotary wing fleet, HAL-manufactured indigenous Prachand Light Combat Helicopters were also inducted into the force. During the same period, more regiments of the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers have been operationalised.

“Meanwhile, new organisational structures like the Rudra Brigade, Bhairav Battalions, Ashni Platoons, Shaktimaan Regiment and Divyastra batteries have also been raised.”

Highlighting the focus on drone warfare, Lt Gen Seth said, “Keeping in mind drone warfare, Indian Army has inducted indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS systems in large numbers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. These have given capability to engage with the adversary in different ways and from a long range.

“For Army Air Defence, many indigenous systems have been inducted including Advance Gun and Shoulder Fired Missile Systems and Light Man Portable Radars.”

He added that all new-generation equipment and technological upgrades had been validated through various military exercises and training drills and operationalised by upgrading tactics, techniques and procedures.

“In 2025, the Southern Command executed the tri-services Exercise Trishul with the Air Force and Navy. Under this, exercises Akhand Prahar and Marujwala were conducted in the Desert Sector at Jaisalmer. These exercises validated new organisation structures like the Rudra Brigade and Bhairav Battalion,” he said.

The investiture proceedings included a ceremonial Guard of Honour for the Army Commander. On the occasion, Lt Gen Seth also presented Veteran Achievers Awards to distinguished veterans for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields. A display showcased cutting-edge weapons, equipment and systems aligned with the Army’s modernisation and technology infusion efforts under the ‘Decade of Transformation’ initiative.