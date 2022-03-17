Southern Command honours 55 Army personnel, 20 units

THE INVESTITURE ceremony of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command was held in Bhopal on Wednesday in which Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain presented gallantry and distinguished service awards to 55 Army personnel and 20 units from the Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

The ceremony was conducted at 3 EME (Electronics and Mechanical Engineers) Centre at Bairagarh in Bhopal under the aegis of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Wednesday.

The event also comprised an impressive march past by contingents from Mahar Regimental Centre, 3 EME Centre and the National Cadet Corps.

One of the major attractions of the event was an equipment display to showcase a wide array of new-generation combat equipment of the Indian Army.

While addressing the audience on this occasion, General Nain congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit appreciation and exhorted all ranks to emulate the exceptional courage and performances of the awardees to make the nation proud of its Army.

“Honouring such acts of selfless service and valour is a recognition of incomparable courage, bravery, dedication towards ones calling, which is unexplainable in words but motivates the rank and file in the Army. It rejuvenates inspiration in men in uniform and bestows upon us all an occasion to be proud of as a nation. The spirit of upholding the honour and dignity of our great nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army is kept alive by such acts of courage and dedication towards duty,” he said.