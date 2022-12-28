Southern Command files complaint against Rajasthan IT firm over recruitment malpractices

Pune-headquartered Indian Army’s Southern Command has said that it has lodged a police complaint against a Rajasthan-based IT company for malpractices in the recruitment process of civilian defence employees.

A press statement from the Southern Command said, “The Indian Army reaffirmed its policy of zero-tolerance for corruption and lodged a complaint against an IT firm for malpractices in recruitment process. In May 2022, the Southern Command HQ had advertised for recruitment of 32 civilian defence employees. To facilitate the smooth processing of application by the candidates, a contract for Information Technology Support was awarded through GeM (Government e-Marketplace) to a Rajasthan-based IT firm.”

“In a breach of trust, the firm conspired to exploit the potential recruits and launched a YouTube channel propagating and encouraging candidates to pay Rs 2000 in a fictitious account so as to allow them to download the admit card. This was in contravention to the terms and conditions of the contract. These videos were spotted by the cyber team of Southern Command Military Intelligence and interstate investigations revealed that approximately an amount of Rs 2,50,000 was allegedly collected by the firm,” the release added.

Officials said military authorities immediately questioned the firm and asked them to refund the money to the candidates and has simultaneously lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi Police Station in the Pune City jurisdiction. Military authorities are extending all cooperation to the police in the probe.

“Indian Army advises all prospective candidates not to fall prey to any social engineering attempts by cyber criminals and support the authorities in keeping the recruitment process clean and transparent.” The release said.