scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Southern Command files complaint against Rajasthan IT firm over recruitment malpractices

According to the Southern Command, the firm tried exploiting the potential recruits and launched a YouTube channel propagating and encouraging candidates to pay Rs 2000 in a fictitious account so as to allow them to download the admit card.

Officials said military authorities immediately questioned the firm and asked them to refund the money to the candidates and has simultaneously lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi Police Station in the Pune City jurisdiction. (File)

Pune-headquartered Indian Army’s Southern Command has said that it has lodged a police complaint against a Rajasthan-based IT company for malpractices in the recruitment process of civilian defence employees.

A press statement from the Southern Command said, “The Indian Army reaffirmed its policy of zero-tolerance for corruption and lodged a complaint against an IT firm for malpractices in recruitment process. In May 2022, the Southern Command HQ had advertised for recruitment of 32 civilian defence employees. To facilitate the smooth processing of application by the candidates, a contract for Information Technology Support was awarded through GeM (Government e-Marketplace) to a Rajasthan-based IT firm.”

“In a breach of trust, the firm conspired to exploit the potential recruits and launched a YouTube channel propagating and encouraging candidates to pay Rs 2000 in a fictitious account so as to allow them to download the admit card. This was in contravention to the terms and conditions of the contract. These videos were spotted by the cyber team of Southern Command Military Intelligence and interstate investigations revealed that approximately an amount of Rs 2,50,000 was allegedly collected by the firm,” the release added.

Officials said military authorities immediately questioned the firm and asked them to refund the money to the candidates and has simultaneously lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi Police Station in the Pune City jurisdiction. Military authorities are extending all cooperation to the police in the probe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
More from Pune

“Indian Army advises all prospective candidates not to fall prey to any social engineering attempts by cyber criminals and support the authorities in keeping the recruitment process clean and transparent.” The release said.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 19:52 IST
Next Story

A peek into what moved, rocked, and excited netizens in 2022

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close