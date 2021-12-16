Southern Command celebrates 50 years of 1971 Indo-Pak war

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command Thursday celebrated the 50th Vijay Diwas to mark the victory achieved by India over Pakistan leading to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation.

To commemorate the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of the Pune Station.

A commemorative wreath was laid by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain on behalf of all ranks of the Headquarters Southern Command.

The 1971 Indo-Pak War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on December 3, 1971. The notable battles which were fought in the area of responsibility of the Southern Army included the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali where Pakistan’s forces were defeated by the Indian troops.

The Battle of Longewala was fought between December 4 and 7. This battle was one of the first major engagements in the Western Sector during the war. Longewala is located in the Thar desert and was being defended by a Company of 23 Punjab commanded by then Major and later Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

The raid on the Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by soldiers of the 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel Later Brigadier Bhawani Singh, was another noted military action deep inside enemy territory. In this surgical strike, the Para Commando Battalion went 80 km inside the Sindh Province of Pakistan to raid and destroy enemy garrisons at Chachro and other places of military significance in the vicinity.