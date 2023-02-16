Southern Command celebrates 113th Signals Corps Day

The signals units and formations of the Southern Command celebrated the 113th Signals Corps Wednesday. The Corps of Signals looks after Information and Communication Technology support for the Army across the length and breadth of the country in the conditions ranging from the harsh glacial terrain to vast desert expanses and remote inhospitable jungle terrain.

Lieutenant General AK Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command complimented all serving and retired personnel as well as civilian staff and families of the Corps.

Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command who is also the Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Signals, laid a wreath at War Memorial. “The Southern Star Signallers showcased their versatility by organising a number of unique outreach initiatives which included interaction with outstanding sportsmen at Army Sports Institute Pune, felicitating the brave residents of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre Khadki and social function for Veterans,” a statement said.