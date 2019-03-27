Southern Command Army chief in city for two-day visit, reviews preparedness

CHIEF OF Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, who is in Pune for a two-day visit, Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Southern Command of the Indian Army.

An official statement from the Indian Army said the COAS was briefed on the operational preparedness of Southern Command by Lieutenant General SK Saini, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command.

The Army chief will be the chief guest at the validation exercise and closing ceremony of the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX-19), which will conclude on Wednesday at Aundh Military Station.

Other senior Army officers, officials from the participating nations, including the defence attaches, will be present during the closing ceremony. Army officials said that General Rawat will be interacting with the contingents of the participating nations from Africa and India as well as the defence attaches of the these countries during the closing ceremony. General Rawat was the Army Commander of the Southern Command between January and July 2016 before being elevated as Vice Chief of Army Staff from where he was designated as Army Chief on December 31, 2016.