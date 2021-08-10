Southern Army Commander visits Shivneri Brigade in Pune

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain visited Shivneri Brigade in Pune on Monday. The General Officer inspected the Foreign Training Node infrastructure and was briefed on the modalities of conduct of forthcoming Foreign Training Exercises.

“The Army Commander interacted with troops and exhorted them to maintain a high level of combat readiness. He also complimented the formation for its efforts in recently concluded Operation Varsha-21, wherein 2,300 persons were evacuated and provided medical aid,” a press statement from the Southern Command stated.

The statement added, “The General Officer laid emphasis on operational effectiveness, tri-services synergy and cooperation with sister services to gain a holistic picture of the situation for a better and effective response to any contingency. He highlighted the requirement of integrated training to enhance the capability to fight effectively. He motivated all ranks to keep working hard and maintain a high level of operational readiness.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.