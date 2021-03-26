scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Southern Army Commander visits Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre and Queen Mary’s Technical Institute

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 26, 2021 1:25:20 am
Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) and Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI) on Wednesday and reviewed efforts of the institutes to rehabilitate physically disabled soldiers and reintegrate them into society.

He was accompanied by his wife, Anita Nain, who is regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association, Southern Command.
The couple interacted with international paraplegic sportsmen and quadriplegic residents and complimented the staff and residents for running the UdChalo Call Centre, vocational training workshop, hydrotherapy and swimming pool, indoor sports complex and mouth painting centre to keep the soldiers motivated during the rehabilitation process.

At the QMTI, they reviewed the vocational and soft skills training being imparted to physically disabled soldiers. They visited areas where various rehabilitation courses in IT, including hardware, software and networking and facilities to train electricians, fitters, automotive repair mechanics are being conducted.

