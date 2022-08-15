Southern Army Commander visits Goa Military Station

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 15, 2022 1:28:27 am
August 15, 2022 1:28:27 am
Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain visited Military Station Goa from August 12-14 and reviewed the ongoing projects and preparations for the Agniveer recruitment process in Goa in November.
“He visited the Headquarters of the ‘2 Signals Training Centre’ and reviewed the ongoing projects, training and welfare issues,” a press statement said.
