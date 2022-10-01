scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Southern Army Commander visits Desert Corps

The Army commander was briefed by Corps Commander Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor on various operational, training and administrative activities undertaken by the formation.

Indian Army (Representational/File)

Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Pune-headquartered Southern Command visited headquarters, Desert Corps, at Jodhpur Military Station earlier this week and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

The Army commander was briefed by Corps Commander Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor on various operational, training and administrative activities undertaken by the formation.

More from Pune

Lt Gen Nain, who visited the formation on September 28 and 29, interacted with the formation staff and also presented prizes to the formations which have excelled in modifying existing resources for enhancing operational capabilities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:10:22 pm
Next Story

Farah Khan vouches to fulfill an old promise made to Simi Garewal, it involves a song with Shah Rukh Khan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement