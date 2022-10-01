Southern Army Commander visits Desert Corps

Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Pune-headquartered Southern Command visited headquarters, Desert Corps, at Jodhpur Military Station earlier this week and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

The Army commander was briefed by Corps Commander Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor on various operational, training and administrative activities undertaken by the formation.

Lt Gen Nain, who visited the formation on September 28 and 29, interacted with the formation staff and also presented prizes to the formations which have excelled in modifying existing resources for enhancing operational capabilities.