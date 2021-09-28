Southern Army Commander urges veterans to show restraint during festivities to avoid Covid surge

Reaching out to Armed forces veterans, the Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General, JS Nain, has urged them to show restraint during festivities to avoid being impacted by another surge in the Covid-19 cases.

In a letter addressing the veterans, Lt Gen Nain said, “As I review the status of Covid cases in our area of responsibility, it is heartening to note that the numbers are minimal. This has been possible due to the efforts of each one by adhering to laid down protocols. Please accept my sincere compliments for exercising restraint and helping to bring the curve down. Even the number of veterans and families vaccinated is encouraging. This has contributed towards mitigating the severity of infection. On behalf of the complete military community, my felicitations to the COVID warriors for their daunting efforts, mostly at personal costs.”

He further said, “As the situation is improving, facilities, educational institutions etc are reopening combined with the impending festive season. I request kindly continue to follow restraint and calibrate the level of indulgence during the festivities. This would go a long way to avoid being impacted by another surge in Covid cases. Alongside, we have exponentially increased our medical capacities to continue our resolve that every veteran, serving personal and families are provided quality and timely medical attention. I reassure you that in time of need we continue to be just a call away. The helpline numbers remain the same.”

Lt Gen Nain had earlier reached out to veterans in April amidst a surge in cases and had assured that there would be no distinction between the serving and the veterans in extending medical treatment, as the facilities were being expeditiously expanded to deal with the second wave.

In its area of responsibility, the Southern Command of the Army has eleven states and four union territories, covering nearly 41 per cent of the country’s landmass. Its formations, establishments and units are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations. A large number of veterans reside in the area of responsibility of the command.