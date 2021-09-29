Southern Army Commander urges veterans to exercise restraint during festivals to avoid case surge

REACHING out to Armed forces veterans in a personal message, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain has urged them to exercise restraint during festivals to avoid being impacted by another surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a letter addressing veterans, Lt Gen Nain has said, “As I review the status of Covid-19 cases in our area of responsibility, it is heartening to note that the numbers are minimal. This has been possible due to the efforts of each one by adhering to laid down protocols. Please accept my sincere compliments for exercising restraint and helping to bring the curve down. Even the number of veterans and families vaccinated is encouraging. This has contributed towards mitigating the severity of infection. On behalf of the complete military community, my felicitations to the Covid-19 warriors for their … efforts, mostly at personal costs.”

“As the situation is improving, facilities, educational institutions etc are reopening, combined with the impending festive season. I request you to kindly continue to exercise restraint and calibrate the level of indulgence during the festivities. This would go a long way to avoid being impacted by another surge in Covid-19 cases. Alongside, we have exponentially increased our medical capacities to continue our resolve that every veteran, serving personnel and families are provided quality and timely medical attention. I reassure you that in the time of need, we continue to be just a call away. The helpline numbers remain the same,” added Lt Gen Nain.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

He had earlier reached out to veterans in April amidst a surge of cases, and had assured them that there would be no distinction between serving officials and veterans in extending medical treatment, as the facilities were being expeditiously expanded to deal with the then ongoing second wave of Covid-19.

In its area of responsibility, the Southern Command of the Army has eleven states and four union territories, covering nearly 41 per cent of the country’s landmass. Its formations, establishments and units are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations. A large number of veterans reside in the area of responsibility of the command.