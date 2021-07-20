Southern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Trinetra Brigade

Lt Gen Nain later visited the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, where he was briefed by the institute’s Commandant Colonel Rakesh Yadav on the training methodology and facilities available for the same. (File Photo)

SOUTHERN ARMY Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain on Monday reviewed the operational preparedness of Trinetra Brigade, a key formation of the Southern Command involved in information operations.

During his visit, Brigadier Rajesh Verma, Commander of the Trinetra Brigade, briefed the Army Commander on various operational, training and administrative initiatives undertaken by the formation to meet the emerging challenges in the Electro Magnetic domain.

“The Army Commander emphasised on the changing character of warfare and highlighted that synergised ‘Information Operations’ is a war winning strategy in Future battlefield,” said a press statement from the Southern Command.

Lt Gen Nain later visited the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, where he was briefed by the institute’s Commandant Colonel Rakesh Yadav on the training methodology and facilities available for the same.

“The Army Commander expressed his confidence in the future of sports in the country and extended his best wishes to the Mission Olympics team participating in the Tokyo Olympics,” said the press statement.