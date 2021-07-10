Southern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Southern Command units

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of two key formations of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command and was briefed by the top brass of these formations.

The Army Commander initially visited the Territorial Army Group Headquarters of the Southern Command and reviewed the preparedness of the formation and its affiliated units. During the visit, Brigadier MS Sidhu, Commander, Territorial Army Group Headquarters briefed the Army Commander on various operational and administrative aspects. The Territorial Army (TA) has played a key role in building activities including providing security back up in sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir and North-East.

In addition, Ecological TA Battalions have been carrying out plantation drives in the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra. TA also has Railway and Oil Sector units which are required to operate railway trains in forward areas and supplement oil supplies during wartime. The General Officer appreciated and complimented all ranks of the Territorial Army for the commendable work being done by them.

Lt Gen Nain subsequently visited Agnibaaz Division in Pune and carried out a comprehensive review of their operational preparedness. During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by Major General Anoop Jakhar, General-Officer-Commanding of Agnibaaz Division on various operational, training and administrative initiatives being undertaken by the Division to meet the emerging challenges.

“The Army Commander stated that the Agnibaaz Division is the power hub in the Southern Theatre and it has successfully embarked on the path of modernisation. The General Officer also laid emphasis on maintaining a high state of combat readiness as well as synergy and cooperation with other resources for giving a cohesive and befitting response during any future contingency.” Said a press statement from the Southern Command.