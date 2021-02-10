Southern Army Commander meets women’s cricket team from Anantnag

Lt Gen JS Nain stressed upon the importance of sincerity, dedication, hard work and humility in all actions, while reaffirming the Indian Army's unstinted support and resolve towards promoting development in remote regions with special emphasis on women empowerment. (File)

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain on Tuesday interacted with the women’s cricket team from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir along with members of Aseem Foundation at Headquarters of Southern Command in Pune.

The team from Anantnag is visiting Pune and Mumbai between February 4 and 15 as an initiative by Aseem Foundation and the Army to promote sports and enhance interaction between the population from border areas and the rest of the country.

“During his interaction, Lt Gen JS Nain stressed upon the importance of sincerity, dedication, hard work and humility in all actions, while reaffirming the Indian Army’s unstinted support and resolve towards promoting development in remote regions with special emphasis on women empowerment. He encouraged students to be part of the Super-30 programme, an initiative to prepare the local students for joining IITs,” read a press statement from Southern Command.

The team will be playing four friendly matches with the local women’s teams at Pune and also be visiting Mumbai during the tour.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.