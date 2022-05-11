Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Pune headquartered Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Tuesday. The PVSM is awarded in recognition of peace-time service of the most exceptional order.

“President Kovind presents the Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain, AVSM, SM, Infantry,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet posting the photo of the Southern Army Commander receiving the award from the President.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh.

Lt Gen Nain had assumed the charge of Southern Command on February 1, 2021. In his military career, the General Officer has served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles. He has a vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. He commanded his battalion on the Line of Control in High Altitude Terrain of Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir and in a Strike Corps in Southern Command, a Mountain Brigade in North East, and thereafter the Dagger Division based at Baramulla. Along the Western Front, he has commanded the strategically important Rising Star Corps.

The General Officer has experience in the Military Secretary’s Branch at various levels and he has played a pivotal role in the formulation of a number of policies relating to the effective career management of officers of the Indian Army. He also had the privilege of being the Chief of Staff of two operationally active commands. His overseas tenure includes being a Military Observer as part of the United Nations Mission.

An alumnus of Sainik School in Kunjpura, National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Lt Gen Nain was commissioned into the Dogra Regiment in June 1983. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, and Dhaka’s National Defence College.