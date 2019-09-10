Southern Army Commander lays foundation stone of second phase of Army Law College

TO MARK the commencement of the second phase of Army Law College at Kanhe, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General S K Saini laid the foundation stone on Monday.

Army Law College, a residential institute for wards of serving army personnel and veterans offers a five-year integrated BBA with LLB course and has been established by the Indian Army under Army Welfare Education Society (AWES).

The ceremony on Monday was held in presence of Prem Daryanani, trustee, Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust (RKDCT), which has gifted six acres and 12 buildings to the Army.

The Army Law College is the second professional college to be established in Pune under AWES, after Army Institute of Technology (AIT).

The infrastructure being constructed in the second phase will be an academic block, administrative block, auditorium with 500 seating capacity, boys’ hostel and girls’ hostel.

Speaking on the occasion, Daryanani said, “The main purpose of this donation is to show gratitude to the Indian Army. We have a responsibility to contribute to them. Every Indian, whether individual or corporate or social organisation, has an obligation to imbibe the spirit of being connected with the Indian Army.”

In his address, Lt Gen Saini said, “I would like to place on record the noble gesture of Dr Prem Daryanani, an unprecedented gesture, the largest so far any philanthropist has made to the Army. In my career, I have not come across anybody who has been propagating the thought that the citizens of the country must take responsibility towards the soldiers and their welfare and especially those who make the supreme sacrifice.”