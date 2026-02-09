Southern Army Commander conducts operational review of Creek and Kutch sectors in Gujarat

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth conducted an operational review of strategically critical Creek and Kutch sectors in Gujarat. The Army Commander also oversaw a multi-agency exercise focused on Gujarat’s diverse operational domains.

“Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command conducted a comprehensive operational review in the state of Gujarat, with particular focus on preparedness along the Creek and Kutch sectors. During the visit, he oversaw the large-scale Defence of Gujarat Exercise, which validated operational readiness, multi-agency coordination and rapid response mechanisms in challenging terrain and operational environments. The exercise reaffirmed Southern Command’s capability to safeguard national interests across Gujrats diverse operational domains,” read a press statement issued by Southern Command.