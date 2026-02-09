Southern Army Commander conducts operational review of Creek and Kutch sectors in Gujarat

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneFeb 9, 2026 09:05 PM IST
Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj SethThe Army Commander also oversaw a multi-agency exercise focused on Gujarat's diverse operational domains. (Express Photo)
Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth conducted an operational review of strategically critical Creek and Kutch sectors in Gujarat. The Army Commander also oversaw a multi-agency exercise focused on Gujarat’s diverse operational domains.

“Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command conducted a comprehensive operational review in the state of Gujarat, with particular focus on preparedness along the Creek and Kutch sectors. During the visit, he oversaw the large-scale Defence of Gujarat Exercise, which validated operational readiness, multi-agency coordination and rapid response mechanisms in challenging terrain and operational environments. The exercise reaffirmed Southern Command’s capability to safeguard national interests across Gujrats diverse operational domains,” read a press statement issued by Southern Command.

“In Bhuj Military Station, the Army Commander inaugurated a mega surgical eye camp outreach programme organised with the support of specialist ophthalmic teams from Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi. The camp screened over 2,500 patients from more than 120 remote villages, restoring vision to over 200 beneficiaries through advanced diagnostic and surgical interventions. This initiative reflected the Army’s enduring commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the farthest frontiers and underserved communities of Gujarat,” the release added.

“The visit culminated with Shaurya Sandhya, attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel – an evening that blended martial pride with cultural expression. The programme featured NIFT students showcasing Indian fashion through khadi alongside grace of Bharatnatyam with stirring martial performances by soldiers in Jhanj Pathak, Kalaripayattu and the Army Martial Art Routine,” the release added.

The Rann of Kutch which is a salt marsh located between the Indian state of Gujarat and the Sindh province of Pakistan. Similarly the Sir Creek region is a marshland, opening into the Arabian Sea. The marshy terrain, tidal creeks and lack of physical barriers make it difficult to monitor and patrol, increasing chances of infiltration.

Last year in November, the Southern Command had led a tri-services exercise Trishul which was conducted from Thar desert to Kutch sector along the Western Border and comprised modules from Cyber warfare to drone combat, from electronic warfare to amphibious operations. The exercise had culminated with a Joint Amphibious Exercise validating dominance in both virtual and physical domains with full-spectrum land–sea–air integration. Trishul had featured large scale operations across the Creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

