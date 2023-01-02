South Indian films work because they are better: Nagraj Manjule

Shooting for Ghar Banduk Biryani, co-produced and co-written by Nagraj Manjule, has been wrapped up and the film will now head to the editing table. The multi-lingual film, directed by Hemant Awtade, stars Akash Thosar and Sayaji Shinde apart from Manjule.

Speaking to reporters after the movie’s wrap-up, Manjule shared his thoughts on a range of issues including the boycott trend in the country, the success of South Indian films in recent years, and the taste of the Marathi film audience.

The Sairat director said the film industries in South India have been dubbing their movies in Hindi and sending them to North Indian audiences for decades and it is only recently that they, like Bahubali or Pushpa, have started to see phenomenal successes.

“They don’t click with the audience because they are Tamil or Telugu films. You are not watching all the Tamil or Telugu films. The films that became successes are great films, they would have succeeded even if they were done in any other languages. South Indian films work not because they are South Indian films, but because they are better films,” said Manjule.

Manjule, who won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 61st National Film Awards for Fandry, said although the Marathi film industry has started to make multilingual films now, one can’t expect them to succeed immediately. “The Marathi industry has a great history and we have made very good films. But we have never sent our films to other regional audiences in the country. We have started doing that now. It won’t work immediately. If we start now, perhaps after a decade the films will start seeing widespread success”.

Manjule also shared his observation that stars of regional industries are ‘much more rooted’ as compared to those from the Hindi film industry. “The lifestyle of the Hindi stars is extremely stylised, almost like that of Hollywood stars. Regional actors are much more rooted. In Marathi, we have great actors like Nana Patekar and Sayaji Shinde, who are known faces. Hence, we should make the effort to reach out to audiences outside Maharashtra,” he said.

Ghar Banduk Biryani is based on a short story written by Awtade.