scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

South Indian films work because they are better: Nagraj Manjule

Speaking to reporters after the movie’s wrap-up, Manjule shared his thoughts on a range of issues including the boycott trend in the country, the success of South Indian films in recent years, and the taste of the Marathi film audience.

Nagraj Manjule in Ghar Banduk Biryani (Credit: Zee Studios)
Listen to this article
South Indian films work because they are better: Nagraj Manjule
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shooting for Ghar Banduk Biryani, co-produced and co-written by Nagraj Manjule, has been wrapped up and the film will now head to the editing table. The multi-lingual film, directed by Hemant Awtade, stars Akash Thosar and Sayaji Shinde apart from Manjule.

Speaking to reporters after the movie’s wrap-up, Manjule shared his thoughts on a range of issues including the boycott trend in the country, the success of South Indian films in recent years, and the taste of the Marathi film audience.

The Sairat director said the film industries in South India have been dubbing their movies in Hindi and sending them to North Indian audiences for decades and it is only recently that they, like Bahubali or Pushpa, have started to see phenomenal successes.

“They don’t click with the audience because they are Tamil or Telugu films. You are not watching all the Tamil or Telugu films. The films that became successes are great films, they would have succeeded even if they were done in any other languages. South Indian films work not because they are South Indian films, but because they are better films,” said Manjule.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Manjule, who won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 61st National Film Awards for Fandry, said although the Marathi film industry has started to make multilingual films now, one can’t expect them to succeed immediately. “The Marathi industry has a great history and we have made very good films. But we have never sent our films to other regional audiences in the country. We have started doing that now. It won’t work immediately. If we start now, perhaps after a decade the films will start seeing widespread success”.

Manjule also shared his observation that stars of regional industries are ‘much more rooted’ as compared to those from the Hindi film industry. “The lifestyle of the Hindi stars is extremely stylised, almost like that of Hollywood stars. Regional actors are much more rooted. In Marathi, we have great actors like Nana Patekar and Sayaji Shinde, who are known faces. Hence, we should make the effort to reach out to audiences outside Maharashtra,” he said.

More from Pune

Ghar Banduk Biryani is based on a short story written by Awtade.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:51 IST
Next Story

MTHL: Modern bridge technology used to overcome challenges at sea

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close