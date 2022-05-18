scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Sourced by Pune exporter, mangoes from Maharashtra and Andhra for US President Biden

Following a gap of nearly two years, mango exports to the US resumed this year after the Centre secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for it.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 18, 2022 9:38:52 pm
Sourced by Pune exporter, mangoes from Maharashtra and Andhra for US President BidenUS President Joe Biden (Reuters Photo)

The Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu will hand over a box of Indian mangoes to the staff of US President Joe Biden at a mango promotion event in Washington DC Thursday, the first after the resumption of the fruit’s export from India to the US following nearly two years of restriction owing to Covid-19.

These mangoes were sourced and packed by Pune-based exporters Rainbow International. Five varieties — Kesar, Alphonso and Goa Mankur from Maharashtra, and Hiimayat and Baiganpalli from Andhra Pradesh — were procured after the Indian Embassy contacted it for the fruits for this event, director of Rainbow International A C Bhasala told The Indian Express.

The mangoes, Bhasala said, were packed and sent to the US by air freight on Monday. “It was collected by the embassy officials on Tuesday and was repacked. The box will be handed over (to President Biden’s staff) on Thursday,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Bhasala, one of the leading mango exporters in the country, said that his company had earlier sent mangoes to the White House on a personal level and that this would be the first time their produce would be part of an official delegation’s visit to the US.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...Premium
From Indra’s flag and Krishna’s banner to saffron flag: From the di...
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
More Premium Stories >>

This event is being held to popularise Indian mangoes in the US. The Indian ambassador to the US routinely hosts such events and invites prominent personalities in the diplomatic circuits or sends Indian produce such as mangoes to them. Such events are held in most countries by the Indian embassies or high commissions during the mango season.

Following a gap of nearly two years, mango exports to the US resumed this year after the Centre secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for it. The export of Indian mangoes was restricted by the US in 2020 as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due to restrictions imposed on international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More from Pune

As exporters hope for good business, most of them said that this year the US markets have shown a high demand for Alphonso, instead of Kesar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement