Dr Swaminathan elected fellow of Royal Society, says ‘anti-science voices are growing’

Considered one of the highest honours in the global scientific community, Dr SOUMYA SWAMINATHAN, former chief scientist at World Health Organisation was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. The achievement is historic as Dr Swaminathan and her father, Bharat Ratna Prof M S Swaminathan, are the first father-daughter pair from India to be elected Fellows of the Royal Society.
In an interview with ANURADHA MASCARENHAS, Dr Swaminathan said the majority of the world’s population trusts science. However, there is a minority, a growing one that is very vocal and anti-science, spreading misinformation, especially through social media.
Swaminathan, who is also the chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF), expressed concern that only two women from India were Fellows of the Royal Society. Excerpts from the interview.
Q: A Fellow of the Royal Society is an incredibly prestigious title awarded by the Royal Society of London which is the oldest active scientific academy in the world . What does this recognition mean to you personally?
A: For me personally, it is a great honour because it is a recognition by peers in the field of science. The review process is of a very high standard, because only a very few fellows are elected every year and from developing countries, even fewer. So of course, I have to thank the people who nominated me, because without a nomination from existing fellows, you are not even considered. The peer review means that other scientists felt the work was of a high enough standard to be recognised. That, to me, is a very strong form of validation by one’s peers. When I applied, I also mentioned that in my scientific work, I have always tried to translate research into practical policies and programmes so that it has a real impact on people. That is something I think I share with my father Dr M S Swaminathan. I was clearly influenced by his belief that science should not be done for the sake of science alone. We work in areas where there are many societal problems to be solved, whether in health, food, or nutrition. So whatever we do must be assessed by how it impacts people. That was something I highlighted in my application. I received the letter on Tuesday and the Royal Society has put it up on their website today.
Q: After Gagandeep Kang, you are only the second woman from India to be elected as a fellow. What is your role?
A: Nothing changes in terms of obligations. We can participate in the Royal Society’s programmes, join committees and beyond the council, one also has voting rights. You can also nominate other people. However, one thing I do feel strongly about is that Gagandeep and I are the only two women from India. We know that there are so many women who have contributed to science across disciplines, both in the past and currently. One of the things I hope to do is nominate more women scientists from India and from developing countries. The percentage of women in the Royal Society is very low, not just from India, but overall.
Q: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, issues around science communication existed. Post-COVID, science has been in the spotlight. Are we on the right track? Do people still believe in science?
A: I think there is a real threat to science. I do believe that the majority of the world’s population trusts science. There is a minority, a growing one that is very vocal and anti-science, spreading misinformation, especially through social media. That is something we need to actively address. One of the things I have decided to do is start a podcast that takes up specific topics, goes into detail, and explains the science in a simple way.
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Q: This will be an MSSRF podcast. What themes will it focus on?
A: Yes, it will be an M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) podcast. The first topic I have chosen is extreme heat and how it affects people. Every month, I plan to do one or two episodes on different issues. Some will be topical, others will focus on subjects that need clearer explanation. I feel more scientists need to do this kind of communication so that science becomes understandable and accessible. People should not feel that scientists are speaking in a language they cannot understand. We also need to be transparent with data, explain what the data is, what it means and how to interpret it. This is especially important during outbreaks and emergencies, when people tend to panic. If we communicate proactively, based on what we know at the time, we can influence behaviour, reduce panic and improve health literacy. We will initially focus on issues that are local and relevant to the country. Pandemics will come later.
Q: So then are we better prepared today for future pandemics?
A: Honestly, I think the world is not in a better place when it comes to pandemic preparedness. In fact, we may be worse off than before, largely because of the geopolitical situation.
Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues .
Professional Background
Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature.
Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO.
Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives.
Awards and Recognition
Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.”
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care
"Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.
Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose.
2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series)
Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs.
"For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune.
3. Lifestyle & Wellness News
"They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions.
At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents.
4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure
For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics.
Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far.
Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership
Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.
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