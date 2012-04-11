Soon,citizen vigilance panel to guide civic body

To seek guidance from prominent personalities for proper development of the city,the ruling NCP has decided to set up Citizen Vigilance Committee under mayor and municipal commissioner.

“The decision to set up the committee of 12 prominent citizens has been taken so that they will guide the civic body on the steps and measures required to improve the quality of life of citizens,” said standing committee chairperson Baburao Chandere.

The committee to be headed by the mayor will have municipal commissioner and office-bearers would be part of it. The committee would meet once in three months to review the work of the PMC and provide guidance.

When asked on chances of political activists making it to committee as trend in the ward committee,he said only prominent citizens would make it to the committee.

The PMC has also proposed free medical check-ups for around 7 lakh elders in the city and a provision of Rs 50 lakh has been made for it,Chandere said,adding that a provision of Rs 3 crore has been for constructing a specialty hospital in panel 30.

He said the PMC would start the construction of Shiv Srishti,a memorial of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji,this year with a provision of Rs 5 crore.

Undertaking special efforts for cleanliness,the PMC on the lines of state government initiative,has decided to launch Yashwantrao Chavan Cleanliness Mission and award four panels every year on cleanliness. The first prize would be Rs 2 crore,second would be Rs 1.5 crore,third prize would be Rs 1 crore and fourth prize would be Rs 75 lakh..

There would be a provision of Rs 20 lakh for each panel for solid waste management,Rs 5 crore would be spent on door-to-door garbage collection,Rs 6 crore for garbage containers. A microcomposting machine would be bought for Rs 1 crore and a place would be identified for disposing of electronic waste.

The PMC would also provide manure generated from the vermiculture plant at cheap price to citizens.

