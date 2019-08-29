Soon, avail 152 services of PMC from the comfort of your home

In a major push to its e-governance initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to launch an online facility through which local residents will be able to avail all of its 152 services.

Advertising

The PMC’s online portal will help local residents pay property tax, building permission fee and water tax online, as well as download birth and death certificates of family members, among other services.

The civic administration has started implementing the e-governance project in the civic body on the directions of the state government. Till now, the PMC has made 35 of its services available online.

“… There are a total of 152 services that the PMC provides to local residents. These services will be easily available to residents, who can use the online facility,” said Rahul Jagtap, in-charge of the civic Information Technology department.

Advertising

He said all the facilities will be available on the online portal within the next few months as the civic administration had almost completed the project.

Local residents will also be able to apply for the PMC’s various schemes and take requisite civic permissions by completing the process through the online facility, said Jagtap.

The online facility will save a substantial amount of time for the civic administration as well as local residents, he said.