Soon, a parking lot at the base of Pune’s Sinhagad Fort, e-buses for tourists

In a bid to solve traffic congestion and reduce pollution at the Sinhagad Fort area, the state Forest Department and Public Works Department have decided to set up a parking facility at the base of the fort. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who said the government has also decided to prohibit the use of plastic at the fort.

Electric buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) will take tourists from the parking lot to the hilltop fort. “The Forest Department owns a 10-acre plot at the base of the fort. It’s about 9 km from the fort. After parking private vehicles here, the visitors will be taken to the fort in e-buses operated by the PMPML. This will reduce pollution. Space for a police chowki at this spot will also be obtained from the Forest Department as requested by the rural police. Charging stations for the e-buses and basic amenities such as lavatories will be built,” Pawar said.

The deputy CM added that Forest Department officials have been instructed to train local youths as tourist guides. “About 70 families earn a living by selling snacks and tea at various spots on the fort. The Forest Department and PWD have been asked to erect suitable shops at two or three places and provide them to these families on an 11-month rental agreement so that the shops are regulated,” he said.

Pawar instructed that the amenity buildings of the Zila Parishad and the civic body in the fort’s vicinity should appear suitable and gel with the heritage structure.

The meeting was also attended by Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zila Parishad Ayush Prasad.