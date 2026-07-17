Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: AISF to send over 500 protesters from Maharashtra to Delhi

Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written by Kalyani Lad

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Thursday announced that more than 500 people from Maharashtra will set out for Delhi to join a mass demonstration planned in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Wangchuk has been on hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks in competitive exams like the NEET (UG).

“Over 160 tickets have been booked from Pune, 100 from Nagpur, and more than 150 from Mumbai. AISF, along with NSYF (New Students and Youth Federation) and Chatrabharti, is coordinating travel from the three cities,” said Shravani Buwa, Pune convenor, AISF.