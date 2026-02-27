‘Somebody powerful is protecting DGCA officials, VSR,’ says Rohit Pawar, submits statement to CID

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar who has been repeatedly raising questions about probe into the January 28 Baramati plane crash in which then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, said on Thursday that ‘someone very powerful’ was protecting the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the ill-fated aircraft. Rohit also submitted his statement about the crash to the Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation (CID).
Rohit and his cousin, NCP(SP) leader Yugendra Pawar. on Thursday morning approached the Baramati Police station seeking registration of FIR against VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and DGCA officials. Rohit had similarly approached the Marine Drive Police station in Mumbai on Wednesday seeking the FIR. Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Rohit and Yugendra submitted an application to the Baramati Taluka police station under Pune Rural police on Thursday and sought registration of an FIR. Officials from Pune Rural police station said that the application would be transferred to the CID which is already conducting a probe into the Accidental Death case registered with regards to the crash.
On Thursday afternoon, Rohit Pawar arrived at the Maharashtra CID office in Pune and held discussions with senior officers. He also submitted his statement under section 180 of the The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which pertains to ‘examination of witnesses by police.’
Speaking to the media after speaking to the CID officer, Rohit said, “After the DGCA published on February 24 that named VSR, I took that report and went to Mumbai police to register an FIR yesterday with Marine Drive police station. But they did not register the FIR. Today I tried to register an FIR with Baramati police. They also also refused to register the FIR. We were told that since the CID is conducting a probe, FIR can not be registered. Then we decided to meet the CID officers today.”
Rohit added, “In their press briefing today by the CID, no new information was given. They just kept saying they are probing the Accidental Death case. After I met the CID officials today, I have submitted my statement to them under section 180 of the The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. I also have an objection when CID says they will have to rely on the AAIB report for technical aspects. And because the AAIB probe is being delayed, it is also possible that the AAIB report is tampered with. And if that happens, we would never know if it was sabotage or negligence.”
He further said, “Officers can be good at individual level but these officers have to report to someone. I have been saying that someone very powerful is protecting DGCA and VSR. There is also the pressure of very powerful people on the CID and because of that, perhaps, our FIR is not getting registered? These are the questions that need to be asked. And if that is the case, will this probe ever be conducted in a transparent manner? Will Ajitdada get justice?”