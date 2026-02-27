‘Somebody powerful is protecting DGCA officials, VSR,’ says Rohit Pawar, submits statement to CID

Rohit added, "In their press briefing today by the CID, no new information was given. They just kept saying they are probing the Accidental Death case. After I met the CID officials today, I have submitted my statement to them under section 180 of the The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita."

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar who has been repeatedly raising questions about probe into the January 28 Baramati plane crash in which then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed, said on Thursday that ‘someone very powerful’ was protecting the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the ill-fated aircraft. Rohit also submitted his statement about the crash to the Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation (CID).

Rohit and his cousin, NCP(SP) leader Yugendra Pawar. on Thursday morning approached the Baramati Police station seeking registration of FIR against VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and DGCA officials. Rohit had similarly approached the Marine Drive Police station in Mumbai on Wednesday seeking the FIR. Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Rohit and Yugendra submitted an application to the Baramati Taluka police station under Pune Rural police on Thursday and sought registration of an FIR. Officials from Pune Rural police station said that the application would be transferred to the CID which is already conducting a probe into the Accidental Death case registered with regards to the crash.