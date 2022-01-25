Some schools defy govt order, call students for offline sessions ahead of practical exams

With barely three weeks left before the practical examinations of Class XII students from February 14, teachers of state board-affiliated schools are in a fix as practice sessions for the same cannot be given to students online.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that a decision on reopening schools in Pune will be taken after a week since Covid cases are high. However, schools principals and teachers had pinned their hopes on a positive decision to start offline or physical classes by next week.

Dr Swati Nikam, principal, Muktangan School, said students had been given practical training before schools shut down abruptly earlier this month.

“Since these students have to appear for board examinations, we conduct a preliminary examination for them for both theory as well as practical examinations, through which students get a fair idea of what to expect during final exams. It helps to correct any mistakes and also allay their fears on the main day. Before the schools shut down, we had conducted prelims for theory but not for practical exams. Unfortunately, the practical examinations are to be held before theory papers and only three weeks remain for them…” she said.

While principals said they are looking forward to a positive announcement next week for reopening schools, many have already started calling students in small batches or individually, defying government orders.

“For most of the year, these students had to do learning online, which has already affected their confidence because they have to appear for offline exams. Their writing practice is lost, they are already worried. If their practical exams don’t go well, their morale will go down. So, we have started calling our students in small batches and are conducting preliminary practical exams in school,” said the principal of a city school requesting anonymity.

Anita Nayak, principal, Vimlabai Garware School, said they are calling students for one-on-one practical sessions.

“There are very few days left for examinations to begin and the board is sending constant reminders that the exams will be held offline only. It puts pressure on both students and teachers and we need to alleviate fears of students. So, we are calling students one by one to school for practice,” she said.